The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) announced Jan. 10 that community spread of Covid-19 has taken place in Délı̨nę, where the number of active cases has soared to 30.

After a 9 a.m. cut off for the daily update on the Covid-19 Dashboard on Monday, 27 more infections were confirmed in the community.

Working from home, avoiding travel, and remote learning are some of the steps being taken to control the outbreak in Délı̨nę.

As well, the OCPHO has declared an outbreak at Stanton Territorial Hospital.

The time frame of the outbreak was from Jan. 4 to 6, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., as well as Jan. 7, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All fully vaccinated and non-fully vaccinated should self-monitor for symptoms if they visited Stanton during those specified periods.

Those that develop symptoms should isolate immediately and seek testing, if available.

All non-fully vaccinated individuals should seek a test on Day 4, whether symptomatic or not.