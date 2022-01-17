As of the Jan. 15-16 weekend, Covid-19 rapid tests are now available for incoming passengers at the Hay River and Fort Smith airports.

People entering the Northwest Territories by winter road from Alberta will also have access to at-home tests, however, they must be able to provide a proof of travel document from Fort Chipewyan and should have an approved self-isolation plan to participate in the border testing program.

“These are similar requirements that individuals entering the Northwest Territories at other land border crossing would have to produce in order to be given a test kit,” said Dr. Kami Kandola, the NWT’s chief public health officer. “Travellers arriving from outside the territory at the Hay River and Fort Smith airports will be provided rapid antigen tests at a minimum of two per traveller. Individuals arriving from outside of the territory are asked to test themselves within 24 hours of their arrival and then again 72 hours later, even if they are feeling no signs or symptoms of a Covid-19 infection.”

People can pick up the rapid tests at the two South Slave airports from Monday to Friday between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.