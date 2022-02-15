Fifteen Nunavut communities will be able to enjoy some lessened Covid-19 restrictions as of Feb. 21.

Residents in Arviat, Baker Lake, Chesterfield Inlet, Clyde River, Gjoa Haven, Grise Fjord, Kimmirut, Kinngait, Kugluktuk, Naujaat, Pond Inlet, Qikiqtarjuak, Sanirajak, and Whale Cove will still be required to wear masks in public places and non-essential travel is still discouraged, but numerous public health orders will be eased.

“Some communities have seen an improvement in the number of Covid-19 cases and it is safe to ease restrictions,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer. “There are still some communities that

need more time to contain their outbreaks and there will be no changes to public health measures in those communities at this time.”

In the aforementioned 15 communities as of Feb. 21, these will be the new limitations:

-Outdoor gatherings increase to 50 people.

-Indoor gatherings increase to 10 people plus household members.

-Restaurants and licensed facilities may open at 25 people capacity or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is less. No singing or dancing will be permitted.

-The theatre in Iqaluit may open at 25 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is less, per screening room with no moving between rooms.

-Public indoor gatherings increase to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

-Gym capacity is 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less. Solo workouts only.

-Swimming pools may open at 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less.

-Libraries, museums, and galleries capacity increases to 25 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less. No group tours.

-Arena capacity may increase to 50 people or 50 per cent capacity, whichever is less, as well as a maximum of 50 spectators.

-Places of worship are limited to 50 people or 25 per cent capacity, no singing.

-Long-term care facilities may allow two visitors per resident from their immediate family.

In Iglulik, the following restrictions will apply as of Feb. 21:

-Outdoor gatherings are limited to 25 people.

-Indoor gatherings in dwellings are restricted to five people, plus household members.

-Indoor public gatherings, including community halls and recreation centres, galleries are limited to 25 people or 25 per cent capacity.

-Schools and daycares may open.

-Places of worship are limited to 50 people or 25 per cent capacity, no singing.

-Arenas are limited to 25 people or 25 per cent capacity, whichever is less, as well as a maximum of 25 spectators. No team sports.

-All non-essential businesses except personal services may open.

-Group counselling sessions are limited to 10 people.

-Taxis may have one fare per trip, masks mandatory

-Parks and playgrounds may open, but buildings remain closed.

Public health measures remain unchanged in Arctic Bay, Cambridge Bay, Coral Harbour, Iqaluit, Kugaaruk, Pangnirtung, Rankin Inlet, Resolute, Sanikiluaq, and Taloyoak.