Gjoa Haven’s schools will only accommodate 50 per cent of students when they reopen Monday due to risks associated with Covid-19.

“Last week in Gjoa Haven there were a number of gatherings that involved elementary school children while the school was closed for (professional development) week,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer, on Sunday afternoon. “Due to increased risk and possible exposures to Covid-19, I am reducing attendance capacity at the school to 50 per cent and will re-assess at the end of the upcoming week.”

Education Minister Pamela Gross said all schools have plans for such circumstances.

“School staff will contact students and their families to provide further information about cohorts and schedules,” said Gross.

Anyone who develops Covid-19 symptoms – runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, or difficulty breathing – should call the Covid hotline at 1-888-975-8601 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. EDT. There are longer wait times to get through to the hotline, so please remain patient. Please do not call or go to the health centre.