Three thousand COVID-19 spit tests from British Columbia’s supply are destined for use in the NWT, according to information from Kam Lake MLA Caitlin Cleveland’s Facebook page.

Health officials are waiting on delivery.

The tests have no expiry and are intended for use by children of school age.

When Yellowknife asked Cleveland for further comment, she replied, “The only information I have is what is in the (Facebook) post. Over the last year I have routinely asked about spit tests and this month received great news.”

More details will be reported as they become available.