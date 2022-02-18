One new Covid-19-related death was recorded in the Northwest Territories on Friday as active cases continued a steady decline.

The death was recorded in the GNWT’s latest update to its Covid-19 dashboard on Friday, bringing the total to 18 since the beginning of the pandemic. No new hospitalizations or ICU admissions were recorded during this time.

Despite the new death, active cases continued to drop in the territory on Friday, down to 611 from 692 the previous day. The seven-day average for new cases has gone down over the past month as well, from the second-highest peak of 169 on Jan. 31 to 116 on Feb. 17. The highest seven-day average for new cases was 179 on Jan. 17.

Meanwhile, new Covid exposures were confirmed on Friday afternoon, all of them in Tulita: The Northern Store on Feb. 15 from 2 to 2:30 p.m. and Feb. 16 from 3 to 3:30 p.m.; and the Two Rivers Hotel all day Feb. 14 and 15. Eighteen communities across the territory remain under general Covid-19 advisories due to community spread, as well as eight long-term care facilities.