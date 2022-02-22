Covid-19 cases in the Northwest Territories continued to steadily decline over the weekend as deaths and hospitalizations remained stable.

Despite still having the highest rate of Covid-19 infections in the country, active cases in the territory declined from 611 on Friday to 568 on Monday. No new deaths, hospitalizations or ICU admissions were added to the total over the weekend. Eighteen NWT residents have died from Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Despite the steady drop in cases, new exposures were confirmed in Tulita on Monday afternoon: The Northern Store on Feb. 15 from 2 to 2:30 p.m., and Feb. 16 from 3 to 3:30 p.m.; and the Two Rivers Hotel all day on Feb. 14 and 15.

Eight long-term care homes remain under general Covid advisories due to community transmission, with some facilities coming up on a full month with most visits prohibited.