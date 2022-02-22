One new Covid-19 related death was recorded in the Northwest Territories on Feb. 22 as cases continued their steady decline.

The death, recorded in the most recent update to the GNWT’s Covid-19 dashboard, brings the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 19. No new ICU admissions were added to the count, leaving the total since the beginning of the pandemic at 25. There have been 95 hospitalizations since the pandemic started.

Meanwhile, active cases in the territory dropped from 568 on Monday to 552 on Tuesday, continuing the steady decline of cases that has been happening since the beginning of the month.

No new outbreak or exposures sites were confirmed on Tuesday; Eighteen communities across the territory, plus eight long-term care facilities, remain under general Covid advisories due to evidence of community transmission.