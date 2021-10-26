Northwest Territories chief public health officer (CPHO) Dr. Kami Kandola announced 41 new cases of Covid-19 in the territory since Oct. 22, bringing the total recent cases to 1,717.

There are 204 NWT residents with active cases of the virus, the CPHO advised in a news release, Oct. 25.

Since August, 1,479 people in the territory have recovered while nine have died, she said.

There are 91 active cases in Dettah, Ndilǫ and Yellowknife and 48 active cases in Behchokǫ̀.

59 people have been hospitalized for Covid-19 in the territory sine the start of the pandemic; 55 of these contracted the Covid-19 Delta variant in the most recent outbreak.

Of these, 66 per cent were not fully vaccinated, the CPHO advised.