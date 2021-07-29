The chief public health officer (CPHO) is warning of high temperatures in the Fort Liard region, including Nahanni Butte and Sambaa K’e from July 30 to Aug. 2.

Citing Environment Canada data in a news release on July 29, the CPHO said temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 29 C, along with overnight lows of 14 C or higher.

Extreme heat exposure can cause heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat-stroke. Symptoms include dizziness/fainting, nausea/vomiting, headaches, rapid breathing, extreme thirst and decreased urination.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses or taking certain medications and people who spend lots of time outdoors are at higher risk.

Risk of heat-related illnesses can reduced by drinking liquids and reducing heat exposure by wearing loose-fitting, light-weight clothing, including a wide-brimmed hat of breathable fabric, closing curtains and windows during the hottest hours, using air conditioners or fans and scheduling outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day.

Workers and their employers should develop plans to work safely and people or pets should never be left inside a parked vehicles while temperatures are high.

Residents should check in regularly on people who are at highest risk of heat illness, especially the elderly.

Wildfire risk danger is forecast to be high to extreme between July 29 and 31 in Fort Liard and Fort Simpson and medium to high in Nahanni Butte, according to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ wildfire update portal.

Communities in those areas are advised to monitor the situation as heat warnings could be expanded.