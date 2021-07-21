Alberta wildfires have triggered an air quality warning for the Thebacha region.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) warned of smoke exposure on July 20.

Fort Smith and the Salt River Reserve are particularly experiencing smoky conditions and smoke amounts could change with weather conditions, the OCPHO said in a news release.

Air quality conditions in Fort Smith are currently rated as “high risk,” according to Environment Canada’s Air Quality Health Index.

People who are active outdoors are most at risk of smoke exposure, which can result in sore eyes, tears, cough and runny nose.

Young children, the elderly, people with diabetes and lung or heart conditions and potentially pregnant women are at higher risk.

The OCPHO advises that people can reduce their exposure by avoiding strenuous outdoor activities and staying inside with the windows and doors closed.

People experiencing serious symptoms such as wheezing, chest discomfort or shortness of breath should go to their local health centre.