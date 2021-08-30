The third annual Wally Schumann Memorial Show and Shine welcomed residents and guests to the Hay River Heritage Centre to complement a busy weekend by the Fisherman’s Wharf, Aug. 28.

Wally Schumann, whose father the show is named after was impressed with the turnout and the number of people who passed through.

“Last year I think we were postponed because of Covid but we had a great turnout again with 43 vehicles this year,” he said. “That was down a bit from the last event but I was glad to see that we had a few out-of-towners.”

Jordan,Wally, Tracey and Levon Schumann Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Schumann said that estimates were that between the wharf’s Saturday morning festivities and the Show and Shine, there were likely between 400 and 500 people who passed through.

“I think the two events created a synergy on the same day and it worked out very well with great weather. It certainly helps out the community with the money raised.”

In fact, Schumann said that after an initial tally he and co-presenter Robert Bouchard estimated that there was close to $6,000 raised.

Mayor Kandis Jameson holds a Michael Patterson knife that sold during the auction for $180. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

“Since its inception, we have donated to different organizations – the first one being to the museum in support of its operations,” Schumann said. “All our events and money the money raised is distributed throughout the community, but it is the community raising the money and we just distribute the funds where it needs to go.”

Schumann said an important part of the day to him was to remember his late father who enjoyed working and meeting people through the building and maintaining of vehicles.

Mike Rowe stands with his People’s Choice and Best in Show Award for his 1952 Ford Truck. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

“My dad would really be appreciative that the community comes together around the automobile because it was always a big part of his life,” he told the crowd.

Organizers said that they were aiming to put the money raised toward the schools or an education related purpose in the community, but Schumann said that a specific purpose for the money is yet to be decided.

Show vehilces make their way through to Bob McMeekin Chamber Park as part of a parade through town from the museum. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Other awards went to Dwayne Buhler and Stan Pope who won the Participants Choice Award for their motorcycles, Russell King who one a Participants Choice for his 1953 Mercury and Best in Show for his 1941 Ford pickup.

The Peoples Choice Award, the top prize in the show, went to Mike Rowe for his 1952 Ford truck.

Schumann made a special thank you to Linda Carter who oversaw the whole event and who helped organize volunteers to put it all together.