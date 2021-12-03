Field Law has announced the recipients of its 2021 Community Fund Program and the Yellowknife chapter of the Crazy Indians Brotherhood is a beneficiary.

The organization earned the $6,000 first prize in the NWT to assist its community drive, a “project that impacts street-involved and people in need by supporting them.” The brotherhood also took in an additional $2,000 through the Fielder’s Choice Award, a bonus prize based on voting by employees within the law firm.

Michael Fatt, president of Crazy Indians Brotherhood Yellowknife, was pleased as it means the $8,000 will go towards “food, clothing, as well as toys during the holiday.”

“Some of it may go towards Feed the People as well,” he added, referring to the organization’s initiative to provide nourishment to people living on the streets.

The NWT second prize of $4,000 went to the Women’s Health Initiative while the $3,000 third prize was awarded to Aspire Workshops for At-Risk Individuals.

Field Law’s Community Fund Program distributes a total of $75,000 across the NWT and southern and northern Alberta to selected community-serving organizations through a judging and public voting process — 32,000 votes were logged in total this year. There were 140 applicants this year, a record number.

“The judging panels were impressed by the diversity, innovation and social support being delivered to worthwhile community causes,” said Jeremiah Kowalchuk, managing partner at Field Law.

In northern Alberta, the first prize winner of $15,000 was the Paws Please Pet Visiting Program.

In southern Alberta, the $15,000 first prize went to North Haven Learning Grounds.