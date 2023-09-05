Two North Slave wildfires are currently being mopped up and bucketed with a third being monitored.

As of Tuesday at 11 a.m., Behchoko/Yellowknife fire crews are mopping and bucketing on hot spots along Highway 3, as well as north side of the south finger and the south side of the north finger. Structure protection units are being demobilized within Yellowknife and around Fred Henne Park, according to NWT Fire.

Sunny conditions with lightening wind means smoke is expected to be widespread today.

The fire near the Ingraham Trail is being mopped up, with bucketing hot spots on the northwest and southwest section. Equipment is being demobilized to be deployed elsewhere.

A fire near Dettah is being assessed and monitored daily by crews that are prepared to take action against any containment line escape, NWT Fire stated.

Crews will be active on Highway 3 between Yellowknife and KM marker 280, drivers are asked to go slow, follow all directions and give crews space to work.