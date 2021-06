A crime scene was taped off Wednesday afternoon at parking lot at the intersection of 50 St. and 50 Ave.

An eyewitness told NNSL Media that a stabbing had taken place shortly after 4 p.m. and one individual was sent to Stanton Territorial Hospital.

The witness indicated that there was minimal blood and that the attack could have been the result of an earlier scuffle.

NNSL Media has contacted NT RCMP for further details and will update the story as more information becomes available.