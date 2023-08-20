A person has died during the NWT Wildfire evacuations.

A male critical care patient died while being medevaced out of Yellowknife.

Officials announced the deaths at a press conference at 7 p.m. Aug. 19.

“This was an expected death,” said Health and Social Services minister Julie Green. “I want to express my condolences to the family. “

Green said 39 patients were taken from Stanton to British Columbia by a military flight. Patients may ultimately end up in hospitals in B.C. or Alberta depending on their assessment.

Municipal and Community Affairs minister Shane Thompson said 19,000 people have been evacuated in the last three days.