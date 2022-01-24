More than 30 people made it out for Hay River’s World Wide Freedom Rally held at the Hay River Recreation Centre, Jan. 22.

Some residents braved the cold weather to hold homemade signs voicing their opinions about vaccine mandates, passports and the vaccine itself.

Lisa Smith’s sign reads Forced Vax Isn’t Democracy during the world wide freedom rally at the Hay River Recreation Centre, Jan. 22. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Hay River’s vaccine hesitant have been vocal about their feelings about the vaccine, particularly last fall, when they demonstrated at Northmart and at a Town Council meeting in November after proof-of-vaccination protocols were first announced.

Local John Dahl addressed the group, which then marched through the downtown core along Courtoreille Street to Capital Drive and back up Lepine Road to the Rec. Centre again.

Tammy Martel marched through Hay River’s downtown as part of the rally, Jan. 22. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

The event was held as part of an international movement opposing lockdowns and vaccine mandates.