Crowds of families and their friends and neighbours showed up on Friday morning for Yellowknife’s 2022 Canada Day Parade, organized by The Rotary Club of Yellowknife.

“We had roughly 45 entries, which is a good-sized parade, especially after being cancelled for the past two years,” said James O’Connor, Rotary Club spokesperson. “It was incredibly rewarding to see so many smiling faces in the bright sunshine. Bringing the community together — promoting goodwill is part of our mandate as Rotarians.”

Members of the Philippine Cultural Association of Yellowknife march down Franklin Avenue. Daron Letts/NNSL photo

Spectators displayed red, white and orange T-shirts and costumes, reflecting the spirit of reconciliation embraced by organizers and attendees following the long-anticipated discovery of unmarked children’s gravesites at Canadian residential schools, beginning in 2020.

The orange-clad members of Bella Dance Academy earned the award for Best Entertainment, as chosen by a trio of Rotarian judges.

Other winning floats included the Yellowknife Southern Cameroon Cultural Association for Best Community Group entry and Yellowknife Co-op for Best Local Business entry.

Radio Control Enthusiasts of Yellowknife won the Judge’s Choice category.

