Curtis Taylor has been found alive and well.
NT RCMP put out a notice shortly before 6 p.m. Sept. 6.
“Mr. Taylor has been located unharmed,” said NT RCMP media relations officer Insp. Dean Riou. “The public was instrumental in locating him, and we would like to thank them – and the media – for their assistance in this matter.”
Due to the NWT wildfires, Northern News Services has shut down its printing press but will continue to deliver news through this website, including free PDF versions of our newspapers during this extraordinary period. If you have any stories you would like to share, please contact us at newsroom@nnsl.com.