Daniel McNeely is the new MLA for Sahtu after capturing 367 votes with 11 of 14 polls reporting.

McNeely topped challengers Dolly Pierrot and outgoing MLA Paulie Chinna to win a closely contested race. By the time the 11th poll was reported and McNeely’s win was clear, Pierrot had 200 votes and Chinna had 225.

This will be McNeely’s second term as MLA. He was first elected in 2015, but was defeated by Chinna in 2019.

He could not be reached for comment on election night.