After winning in all badminton categories at the Arctic Winter Games, Nunavut player Davidee Kudluarok is eager to share his experience.

“I started playing badminton when I was 10 years old, just before high school. Growing up I played hockey as well, but badminton was my favourite,” said Kudluarok.

In Sanikiluaq, where Kudluarok grew up, the gymnasium opened four times a week for badminton practice.

“Me and my cousins would usually go every single time it was open honestly,” said the badminton player.

Badminton competition categories at the Arctic Winter Games include singles, doubles and mixed doubles. The competition begins with round-robin play, followed by a medal round. A team contingent includes eight players and two coaches.

“I won doubles with my teammate Terrance Lawson, from Pangnirtung” said Kudluarok.

The badminton player said he always looks up to his favorite athlete in the sport, Viktor Axelsen, who competes representing Denmark.

When asked if he ever thought he would win three gold medals at the AWG when he first started practicing, Kudluarok answered “No, definitely not.”

The athlete advises anyone who wants to pursue their dreams in sports to “keep working hard because it will pay off.”

Kudluarok was asked to be the Nunavut flag bearer at the closing ceremony.