Work on extending the Mike Zubko Airport runway in Inuvik by 3,000 feet has resumed after a deal was struck between the Gwich’in Development Corporation, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation and the GNWT.

In a joint press release Sept. 29, the three parties said a $41.2 million contract for drainage, earthworks and quarry material production has been rewarded to the IRC and GDC and to Northwind Industries and E. Gruben Transport Ltd. through their joint partnership EGT Northwind Ltd. Residents may have heard loud noises in the last few days related to the quarry work.

“Modernizing northern infrastructure is critical in our efforts to bolster the defence and security of Canada’s northern regions,” said Minister of National Defence Anita Anand. “To this end, this project not only provides economic benefits for the region, it also ensures we provide the essential infrastructure our Canadian Armed Forces personnel need to operate effectively.

“Our support for these runway upgrades is an investment in both our military capability and the Inuvik community.”

The project had been delayed due to cost overruns, but the Department of National Defence has committed up to $150 million over the estimated five years of construction. The Federal government is also contributing $16.5 million through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaption Fund to widen the existing runway and taxi embankments, with the GWNT contributing $5.5 million.

In addition to the work on the runway, the upgraded airport plan includes a new Air Terminal for passengers. Construction for that is supposed to be completed in 2024. The improvements are hoped to help mitigate potential hazards as climate change progresses and to uphold Canada’s military obligations under the North American Aerospace Defense Command Treaty.

“The improvement projects at the Mike Zubko Airport are a priority of the 19th Legislative Assembly and the GNWT is committed to advancing this key infrastructure project,” said GNWT deputy premier Diane Archie. “A longer runway will not only support Arctic sovereignty and modernize the airport’s infrastructure, it will create business opportunities in the Beaufort Delta Region. As a resident of this region, I’m looking forward to this collaboration with our partners to improve this significant piece of infrastructure.”