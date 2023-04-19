A person has died after being brought to the Yellowknife Day Shelter, according to a statement from the NWT Heath And Social Services Authority.

In a statement released Wednesday evening, the authority said emergency services personnel were called to the shelter at the time of the incident and the individual was eventually taken to Stanton Hospital.

Both the RCMP and NWT Coroner’s Office were notified, reads the statement, and the authority indicated that “internal policies to review the incident” will be done.

Next of kin for the deceased have been notified, it added.

Counselling support has been made available for staff and clients. No further information is currently available.