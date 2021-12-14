De Beers Group has brought on a new Managing Director of Managed Operations, the mining company announced, Dec. 14.

Thembinkosi Moses Madondo’s offical first day is January 1, 2022.

A mechanical engineer by profession, Moses has 23 years of experience in the mining industry — he started at AngloGold in 1998.

“Moses brings extensive knowledge of the mining sector, an innate understanding of strategy and innovation and outstanding operational leadership,” said Bruce Cleaver, CEO of De Beers Group in a statement. “I’m delighted to welcome Moses to De Beers Group and look forward to working closely with him.”

Managed Operations oversees the company’s mining projects in both Canada and South Africa.

Former Managing Director, Nompumelelo ‘Mpumi’ Zikalala, is leaving the business to take up the position of CEO of Anglo American’s Kumba Iron Ore business.