Westjet flights from Kelowna to Calgary and Calgary to Yellowknife on Dec. 13 have been flagged with a Covid-19 exposure risk notice.

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer reported Thursday, Dec. 16 that some passengers of WestJet flights WS280 (6 a.m. to 8:07 a.m., rows 23 to 29) and WS 3359 (1:29 a.m. to 2:03 p.m., rows 16 to 22) are affected.

Unvaccinated individuals who were in those rows must isolate for 10 days and arrange for testing. Vaccinated individuals can self-monitor for symptoms and arrange for testing on day four. Also, for the first three days (72 hours) you should limit contact between your household and others, wear well-fitted and constructed masks in social settings, avoid high-risk activities and large gatherings.