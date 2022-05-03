The Dehcho First Nations (DFN) will elect their new grand chief this June at the 2022 Dehcho Annual General Assembly.

The DFN confirmed in a release on May 3 the election would be held as per DFN bylaws. The new grand chief will serve for four years.

According to the release, interested parties will need two letters of reference and a nomination form signed by either a past or present chief or president, a past or present councillor or board member, or a Dehcho First Nations Elder. Candidates will also need to provide an RCMP criminal record check.

Stanley Sanguez has served as Interim Grand Chief since March of this year. He replaced Kenneth Cayen, who was removed by a vote of no confidence in February.

The annual general assembly and the election will take place in West Point First Nation, which is headquartered in Hay River.