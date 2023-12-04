A Deline man who was reportedly struck in the head with a shovel was one of the more violent situations that the NWT RCMP responded to between the evening of Dec. 1 and the morning of Dec. 4.

The assault with a weapon — a shovel — in Deline was reported on Dec. 1 at 11:05 p.m. following a dispute. The victim did not seek medical care, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the RCMP. It was one of approximately 313 calls that the RCMP dealt with over the weekend.

In Fort Providence on the same day, the Mounties received a complaint about a vehicle accident. Upon arrival, an officer discovered that a white pickup truck had been traveling in the incorrect lane and collided with the complainant’s vehicle. This resulted in damage to the side view mirror. It was reported that the driver of the white truck did not stop to provide their contact information and instead proceeded towards the highway. Despite efforts, the RCMP could not locate the truck, and the case remains open.

During the evening of Dec. 2, a driver collided with a group of bison on Highway 3. The driver sustained minor injuries while several bison were euthanized due to injuries they suffered.

“The Department of Environment and Climate Change were called to dispatch a number of injured bison,” the RCMP stated in a news release.

The RCMP advise caution when driving in areas where bison are present, especially when roads are slippery.

In Yellowknife on Dec. 3 at 12:47 a.m., the RCMP received a complaint alleging that a 65-year-old woman attempted to break into an apartment while wielding a meat cleaver. She was arrested without harm, and charges are pending.