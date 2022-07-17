Inuvik gave the World Famous C.B. — formerly Cheeseburger — a warm northern welcome July 15 as Totally Arctic Wrestling held its first of a double-header at Ingamo Hall. Joining the honoured guest were Inuvik droogs Deztro the Eskimofo, Blu Wilder and the Nolarbear to dazzle the crowd with a bit of the old ultra-violence. The action continued the following night in Tuktoykatuk for the hamlet’s first wrestling show ever. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

The World Famous C.B. yells out as Deztro the Eskimofo puts him in an arm lock in the opening tag team match. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Blu Wilder is all smiles as he puts the Nolarbear in a headlock during the opening tag team match. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

MEAT PILE! Nolarbear and the World Famous C.B. hold Blu Wilder and Destro the Esikimofo in matching locks as referee Devin Roberts attempts to regain control of the match. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nolarbear busts out some Capoeira on Blu Wilder during a last man standing match. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Blu Wilder can’t contain his excitement as he strangles Nolarbear with his own costume. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Blu Wilder throws Nolarbear over his back into a row of chairs during the last man standing match. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Blu Wilder reconsiders his strategy after Nolarbear trips him up into a pair of chairs conveniently placed in the corner of the ring. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Ride ‘em cowboy! The World Famous C.B. takes a ride on the back of Deztro the Eskimofo in the North of 60 Title match. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Deztro the Eskimofo drops some elbows on the World Famous C.B. during the North of 60 title match. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Deztro the Eskimofo lets out a roar as he holds the World Famous C.B. in a lock for the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

POW! The World Famous C.B. pops Deztro the Eskimofo in the chops during the North of 60 title match. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Deztro the Eskimofo reels back after the World Famous C.B. lands a side kick on him. Hopefully he didn’t need those teeth… Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

And he’s down! The World Famous C.B. puts Deztro the Eskimofo in a hold. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo