Inuvik gave the World Famous C.B. — formerly Cheeseburger — a warm northern welcome July 15 as Totally Arctic Wrestling held its first of a double-header at Ingamo Hall. Joining the honoured guest were Inuvik droogs Deztro the Eskimofo, Blu Wilder and the Nolarbear to dazzle the crowd with a bit of the old ultra-violence. The action continued the following night in Tuktoykatuk for the hamlet’s first wrestling show ever. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling