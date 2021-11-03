After teasing suggestions the Mackenzie River ferries could stay in operation longer with warmer than average temperatures, a sudden cold snap has brought the Delta back to reality.

With the Peel River holding shore ice and beginning to surround the Abraham Francis Ferry, Marine Operations North manager Patrick McLaughlin announced Nov. 3 that the ferry is now on 72-hours notice, though could close sooner if conditions deteriorate as temperatures are consistently dropping to -10 C overnight and are expected to continue doing so for the nex tweek.

Barring further weather developments, the M.V. Louis Cardinal ferry at Tsiigehtchic will officially close Nov. 6 and the C.F. Abraham Francis ferry near Fort McPherson on Nov. 8.