The Dene Nation Chiefs Housing Advisory Committee met in Yellowknife Dec. 6 to 8 to address the housing crisis in Denendeh.

Members of the committee focused on Northern supply challenges while in conversation with representatives of the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The chiefs committee also focused on a united Dene housing strategy with the CMHC and the Northwest Territories Housing Corporation to develop homes using Dene Laws.

“The Dene Nation has always believed that the housing to the Dene, as promised by the governments, will be honoured and respected,” stated Norman Yakeleya, housing advisory committee chair and Dene national chief.

Yakeleya pointed to Fort Good Hope’s nationally-recognized housing initiative as evidence that the Dene “desire to design and build their blueprints for their housing.”

“We have the tools and people to make these initiatives happen,” he said. “No longer can we allow the governments to do it for us.”

The Dene Nation plans to continue building on its blueprint with a priority to ensure that Indigenous young people are given opportunities.

“There has been a lot of work completed to date on this file, but we still need to push this critical initiative forward with territorial and federal governments,” said Gerry Cheezie, housing advisory committee vice-chair and Smith’s Landing First Nation chief.