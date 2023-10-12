The Dene Nation is calling for a full independent public inquiry to begin as soon as possible into the management and response to the 2023 wildfires in the Northwest Territories.

The resulting state of emergency led to 13 communities being evacuated.

“There is much to discuss about the wildfire experience this summer. The best way to do this is to have a full independent public inquiry that encourages everyone in our communities to talk about it,” says Dene National Chief Gerald Antoine. “Some people were away from their home community and unsettled in unfamiliar surroundings for over a month. The community of Enterprise was almost completely destroyed and West Point First Nation, the town of Hay River, and K’atl’odeeche reserve were evacuated twice. We must discuss lessons learned and how to prepare for next spring and into the future.”

Antoine concluded by emphasizing the need to incorporate Dene knowledge into future emergency responses to wildfires.

“Our people have been here since the beginning of time and have always relied on our own understanding of the land and the environment around us to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” he said. “Clearly, emergency management and response in the NWT must incorporate the expertise of the Dene.”