Denny Rogers has claimed victory in the three-horse race for Inuvik-Boot Lake MLA after capturing 201 votes with four polls reporting.

While the NWT Elections website reports seven out of 10 polls are reporting, Rodgers said there are in fact only four polls so the election was decided a few hours ago.

Rodgers attributed his victory to the fact he didn’t take a day off during the election.

“I was working 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day,” he said. “I was knocking on doors every night. I was calling people during the day, I was there was visiting businesses, I was doing my thing. So I think that’s, you know, that’s a big part of it.

“My priority, first of all, was to bring accountability. Accountability to me, accountability for the government and to make sure that the voices of Inuvik are heard.”

Rodgers said he would decide on his future options in cabinet, speaker of the house or premier once the legislative assembly meets.

“I’m a huge advocate of consensus government,” he said. “At this point, I’m happy to be elected. That was my focus. Let’s go down there and see who’s it and and see what skill sets are there and have that conversation with the other 18 MLAs that are elected.”

Rodgers defeats incumbent Diane Archie, who held the ministry of Infrastructure portfolio and served as deputy Premier. She received 144 votes. Placing third with 124 was Sallie Ross.