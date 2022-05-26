The tuberculosis (TB) outbreak in Pangnirtung, declared on November 25, 2021 is ongoing, announced Nunavut’s departnment of health on May 26. Since January 2021, there have been 31 individuals diagnosed with active tuberculosis, while another 108 individuals in the east Baffin community have been diagnosed with latent tuberculosis.

Latent tuberculosis is not contagious but has to be treated to prevent the disease from becoming active. Community members who have been exposed to active tuberculosis or has symptoms are being asked to visit the health centre for screening.

Symptoms of active TB include:

– A cough that lasts longer than three weeks

– Feeling very tired

– Loss of appetite

– Fever or night sweats