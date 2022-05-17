The GNWT’s departments of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) and Lands will be combined into one department starting next year, according to an announcement by the GNWT.

The GNWT’s press secretary announced on May 17 that the departments of Lands and ENR will be amalgamated effective April 1, 2023. Both departments are headed by Minister Shane Thompson.

In its statement, the GNWT said the main motivation for this change is to bring together all functions related to the Mackenzie Valley Resource Management Act, which lays out a system of land and water management for the Mackenzie Valley. “The new structure will enhance clarity of roles, responsibilities and authorities, reduce delays, and streamline services and programs for clients,” the statement reads.

More details on the amalgamation of these two departments will be provided in the 2023-24 territorial budget.

