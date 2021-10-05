There is an active case of Covid-19 in Inuvik.

Deputy premier Diane Archie confirmed Oct. 5 an individual tested positive Oct. 1 in Inuvik on her Facebook page. As of 2:11 p.m., Oct. 5 there had not been any notification from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer about the active case.

Archie added the individual was in isolation and has reported to the OCPHO. Contact tracing is underway.

An exposure notice was sent out to students at Aurora College on Oct. 2. That notice advised anyone feeling sick to isolate immediately for 14 days and arrange a Covid-19 test.

Tuktoyaktuk Community Corporation also confirmed it was notified of the active case, posting on Oct. 5 to advise residents of the community to stay vigilant, practice social distancing, wear masks and keep their hands washed. The post also confirmed the positive test was completed Oct. 1.

Inuvik Drum has reached out to both the GNWT and Minister Archie for further information and will update as it becomes available.