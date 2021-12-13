Many Yellowknives Dene Elders will be getting a special gift from the Det’On Cho Management LP this holiday season.

The company, in partnership with general store Weaver and Devore Trading Ltd., will help Elders purchase a new Canada Goose Jacket by covering up to $1,000 of the cost, including GST.

The coats are meant as “a token of our appreciation and gratitude to the Elders for all the years of guidance,” according to a statement by the company.

Elders can claim their discounts until March 15, 2022. Every member of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation over the age of 65 is eligible. A status card must be presented when buying the coat.