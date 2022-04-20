The Dettah ice road is expected to close on Friday at 10 a.m., according to a tweet from the Department of Infrastructure on Wednesday afternoon.

Last year, the crossing was shut down on April 16, which happens to be the ice road’s average closing date over the past 20 years, the department’s data indicates.

The weather forecast shows daytime highs in Yellowknife in the range of 2 C to 6 C over the next 10 days.

The department’s update comes alongside another for the Aklavik Ice Road, which is now on a 48-hours notice.