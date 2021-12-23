The ice road between Dettah and Yellowknife is under construction.

Over the last two decades, on average, the road has opened on Dec. 24. Snow clearing began Dec. 21 but a Department of Infrastructure spokesperson said it can take up to seven days to finish construction.

Sarah E. McLeod said other factors could delay the build, including both unusually mild and extremely cold temperatures.

“In addition to mild temperatures, extreme cold can also impact the building of an ice road as it is not easy on our machines or workers, and can impact opening dates and weight restrictions,” she said.

While work continues on to properly prepare things, the Department of Infrastructure asks for residents to “please stay off the area identified with stakes placed along both edges the roadway.”

McLeod encourages residents to visit the Highway Conditions Map for the most up-to-date road conditions.