Dez Loreen is back as an Inuvik Town Councillor.

Noting Coun. Alfred Moses has resigned, town councillors voted unanimously to offer the seat to the next eligible candidate in votes during their Feb. 23 meeting.

“I’m really happy to continue working for my community and I’m grateful for the opportunity,” said Loreen. “Two and a half more years! Let it roll!

“I learned a lot in my first term and I can’t wait to apply that knowledge in my second.”

A swearing in will occur at a later council meeting.

Other options before town council were holding a by-election to fill the seat or to leave the seat vacant until the next general election, which would not be until 2024.

Three votes separated eighth and ninth place.