Diamond Jenness Secondary School was identified as a Covid-19 outbreak site Feb. 2.

Anyone who attended the school that day is recommended to self-monitor, according to the Covid-19 public exposure page. If symptoms develop, immediately isolate.

The Hay River high school was the second school to report an outbreak of Covid since students returned to in-person learning on Jan. 24.

Earlier in the week, Commission scolaire francophone des Territoires du Nord-Ouest announced that its Ecole Boreale school was also the site of an outbreak.

The Hub sent questions to the Hay River District Education Authority and the French school board this week, as well as the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority, but none of the organizations responded as of Thursday morning.