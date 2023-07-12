Diane Archie will seek reelection this fall.

She made the announcement at 4:30 p.m. July 12 on her personal Facebook page.

“With the encouragement and support of family, friends, constituents and residents from all over the Northwest Territories I am announcing that I will being running for MLA of Inuvik Boot Lake in the next Territorial Election,” she said. “The last four years have been an invaluable learning experience to say the least. I have the skills and knowledge to be even more effective in the next Assembly.

“I look forward to the campaign trail and discussing the issues that are important to the residents of Inuvik Boot Lake.”

More to come…