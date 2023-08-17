Diavik Diamond Mine has announced a donation of $250,000 to the United Way NWT to support that organization’s emergency efforts for evacuees.

The donation comes from the Rio Tinto Disaster Relief Fund and will directly assist registered charities for immediate crisis requirements such as food, fuel and other critical needs.

“At Diavik, we understand the importance of community resilience and timely support,” said Diavik Diamond Mine president and chief operating officer Angela Bigg on Thursday. “Our hearts go out to everyone impacted, which includes many of our own employees. This contribution is a testament to our long-standing commitment to supporting our communities, especially when they need it the most. Our partnership with the United Way will help ensure that the necessary resources promptly reach those in dire need.”

“We are incredibly grateful for this monumental donation to support NWT residents,” said Tracy St. Denis, board chair of United Way NWT. “As people are forced to evacuate from their communities across the Northwest Territories, the need will only continue to grow, and it’s heartening to see Diavik step up and contribute significant funds to help evacuees and emergency efforts.”

The United Way NWT’s emergency response program has been structured to ensure all donations go to the purposes they were intended. Under Rio Tinto’s parameters, charities are able to apply for the funding but individual recipients are not eligible.

Rio Tinto, Diavik’s parent company, says it is committed to supporting Indigenous governments and community-led efforts, and looks forward to working with the United Way to ensure a streamlined community-centred approach.