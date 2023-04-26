Chief Paul Niditchie School in Tsiigehtchic was put under lockdown this morning after an individual discharged a firearm in the community.

NT RCMP say the Fort McPherson detachment responded to a call to put the school in lockdown while members investigated the situation. RCMP say the firearm was discharged in relation to a mental health issue.

RCMP also advise the situation is now under control and the lockdown has been removed. As this is a mental health call, RCMP say they will not release any further information on the matter.

Eric Bowling

Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....

Leave a comment

Cancel reply

Your email address will not be published.