Chief Paul Niditchie School in Tsiigehtchic was put under lockdown this morning after an individual discharged a firearm in the community.

NT RCMP say the Fort McPherson detachment responded to a call to put the school in lockdown while members investigated the situation. RCMP say the firearm was discharged in relation to a mental health issue.

RCMP also advise the situation is now under control and the lockdown has been removed. As this is a mental health call, RCMP say they will not release any further information on the matter.