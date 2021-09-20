A Chevrolet Tracker was still flipped on its back as of Sept. 19 following a single-motor vehicle accident on Mackenzie Highway last week.

According to police, Hay River RCMP and fire and emergency services responded to the report of the vehicle completely rolled over, Sept. 15.

Upon arrival, the driver admitted to using a cellphone while driving and was ticketed, according to NWT RCMP spokesperson Marie York Condon.

Alcohol was not a factor in the case and the person was treated for minor injuries.