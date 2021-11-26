The closure of the obstetrics unit at Stanton Territorial Hospital and process of sending mothers to Edmonton to give birth could cost the GNWT more than a million dollars.

During the Legislative Assembly, Rylund Johnson, MLA for Yellowknife North, directed an inquiry towards Julie Green, Health minister regarding that cost.

The OBS unit at the hospital was closed except for emergency deliveries earlier this week due to a staffing shortage.

“It’s our estimate that it will be approximately $12,500 for the patient and her escort to go to Edmonton and stay there for 28 days or four weeks,” Green said. “This cost includes flights, accommodation, transportation and meals for the traveller and her escort. Those services may be augmented by the pregnant person’s own employee benefit plans if the person has those available to them by the NIHB or by other employer benefit benefits, depending on who they work for.”

Johnson did some quick math based on the 90 births that are expected to be diverted to Alberta.

“Ninety times $12,500 is $1,125,000,” said Johnson.

Johnson proceeded to ask for clarification from Green regarding her provided statistic of $12,500 and if that included all medical travel and if Alberta Health Services would bill the territory for said services.

“I don’t believe that this number includes the cost of service from Alberta Health Services,” said Green. “The staff component at state and territorial hospitals (is) 466. The vacancy rate was 13.1 per cent as of June 30. There are 61 positions that were actively being recruited for as of June 30. Those are the most recent statistics I have.

“Any recruiting efforts we are successful with right now will likely take a few weeks to implement, especially if the person needs to relocate to Yellowknife from another place.”