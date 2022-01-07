A Dollarama will be enterting Yellowknife in 2022.

“It will be our first store in the Northwest Territories, but we are not in a position to provide any more details at this time,” said Maxime Illick, a spokesperson for the company.

What could be shared at this time is that Dollarama is hiring for several positions at the moment to fill necessary roles at the store.

Positions include, according to the site Illick mentioned (Jobillico.com), store manager, team leader, assistant store Manager, and assistant team leader.

“We have started the hiring process,” said Illick. “Dollarama offers a stimulating and diverse working environment, where team members have the opportunity to develop retail and management skills and build a great retail career,” she continued.

Illick also was able to provide a bit of a sneak preview into some general things that shoppers can expect.

“When Dollarama does open its doors in Yellowknife, customers will have access to a broad range of affordable everyday essentials, consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select low fixed price points, consistent with other Dollarama locations across Canada,” she stated.

“Dollarama stores are all corporately owned and operated, and aim to provide customers with a compelling and consistent shopping experience from one location to the next.”