The Yellowknife location of Dollarama will open late May, a representative from the company confirmed.

The hotly-anticipated discount store will take up residence in where The Brick was located on Old Airport Road.

Canada’s largest discount store chain is already recruiting for several local positions including store manager, team leader, assistant store manager, and assistant team leader.

“Dollarama offers a stimulating and diverse working environment, where team members have the opportunity to develop retail and management skills and build a great retail career,” Maxime Illick, a spokesperson for the company told Yellowknife in January.

The Yellowknife location will be the first Dollarama in the NWT.