Members of the Royal Canadian Navy aboard the patrol ship HMCS Goose Bay delivered donations for students to Iqaluit on Aug. 28.

Lt.-Commander Daniel Rice and his crew arrived with 92 backpacks and $1,000 worth of school supplies for Nunavut communities. The giveaways were the work of the Halifax Military Family Community, who spearheaded the project.

Doug Workman, chair of the Iqaluit District Education Authority (IDEA), accepted 32 backpacks and a portion of the school supplies for students at Aqsarniit, Joamie and Nakasuk Schools.

The remainder of the backpacks and supplies will be transported to other Nunavut communities by the HMCS Harry DeWolf as she makes her way through the Northwest Passage this summer, according to the IDEA.