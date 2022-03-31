The Time is Now peaceful rally organizers are “over the moon” with the response to the NNSL article that publicized their shortage of funds and at risk of cancellation.

Just a few hours after the story appeared on the NNSL Media website on Tuesday, donations started pouring into the rally’s Facebook page. More than $2,500 has been raised, far surpassing the group’s goal of $1,500.

Around $970 was derived from auction items, the rest from private donors in Yellowknife.

“We’re blown away by the support. So much love and good to everyone who helped in any way,” organizer Shar Whillans, said.

The funds will enable Whillans, the Sober Crew and Chubby Cree crew to head to Yellowknife to hold a rally on April 3 that will explore Indigenous issues through storytelling, dance and song.

The Time Is Now peaceful rally will take place at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 3 in The Dome on Great Slave Lake.