Grand Chief George Mackenzie and Premier Caroline Cochrane are encouraging Tlicho citizens and residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine and “do their part in protecting Tlicho communities.”

In a joint statement Monday, the territorial leaders pointed to the recent Yellowknife outbreak as a reminder of how quickly the virus can spread and of the vulnerability in our communities.

“The vaccine is the North’s best defense against COVID-19,” the statement read.

“Please don’t wait for COVID to bring harm to our communities before you consider getting vaccinated. Now is the time to get the vaccine to protect yourselves, your families and your community from COVID.”

The statement follows a Dene Nation press conference on May 7, where Dene National Chief Norman Yakeleya called on residents to vaccinate.

Tlicho community services and the Tlicho government have partnered to ensure the Tlicho people have access to proper information and opportunities to vaccinate.

A Moderna clinic for adults in Behchoko is being help Monday May 10, and a Pfizer clinic for Behchoko youth aged 12-17 will take place May 11.

Additional dates for vaccine clinics in Gameti, Wekweeti, and Whati will be announced soon.

Anyone seeking further information can contact the Health Centre at 396-6075.

“We need more people in the Tlicho region to get the vaccine to be confident that Tlicho people will be protected from COVID,” the leaders stated.

“Taking care of each other is the Northern and Tlicho way of life … Don’t wait, vaccinate!”